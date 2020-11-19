Pompeo: U.S. to Label Israel Boycott Movement as Anti-Semitic

The U.S. will label the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaign, which seeks to isolate Israel over its treatment of the Palestinians, as anti-Semitic, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday, calling the movement "a cancer".

Washington "will regard the global anti-Israel BDS campaign as anti-Semitic... We want to stand with all other nations that recognise the BDS movement for the cancer that it is," Pompeo said in a joint appearance with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Nentayhu.