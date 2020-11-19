Mobile version

Wehbe Discusses Lavrov Visit with Russian Counterpart

by Naharnet Newsdesk 19 November 2020, 11:48
Caretaker Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe received a message from his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, relayed to him through the Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Rudakov, the National News Agency reported on Thursday.

Wehbe met Rudakov inquiring about the Russian Foreign Minister's visit to Beirut.

Rudakov said that Lavrov’s anticipated visit to Lebanon “will gladly be arranged when the conditions are acceptable.”

Lebanon has been expecting Lavrov's visit since October, but the trip was postponed.

