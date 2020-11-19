French Army Chief of Staff Visits Lebanon

French Army Chief of Staff, General François Lecointre, is expected to make an official visit to Beirut on November 19 and 20, 2020, the French embassy said in a statement Thursday.

The visit illustrates France's keenness on the development of defence cooperation between the two countries.

The statement said: “Since 2017, France has delivered nearly 60 million euros worth of equipment to Lebanese military units. It has trained several hundred Lebanese military cadres, either in France or in Lebanon. Over the past two years, it has developed in cooperation in the field of fighting against terrorism and implementing maritime security.”

Army General François Lecointre will be received by his Lebanese counterpart, Major General Joseph Aoun, in Yarze, where both men will sign a letter of intent aimed at developing military cooperation between the two countries, added the statement.

General Lecointre will also attend a presentation with a briefing on the Lebanese Army's activities following the Beirut Port explosion on August 4 in cooperation with the French Army.

General Lecointre will then go to the port of Beirut where he will be briefed on the work being carried out at the port area by the Lebanese Army, in close cooperation with French soldiers.

The French Army's Chief of Staff will then decorate General Joseph Aoun with the insignia of Officer of the Legion of Honor, for his unwavering endeavours for the development of defence cooperation between the two countries and his distinguished action at the head of the Lebanese Army.

This ceremony will take place aboard the French frigate Aconit, a leading vessel in the French navy, which is currently on a stopover in Beirut.