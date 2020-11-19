Jumblat Says Diab’s Caretaker Govt Relinquished Duties

Progressive Socialist Party leader, ex-MP Walid Jumblat criticized the caretaker government of PM Hassan Diab, accusing the ministers of giving up on their duties.

“Regardless of political divisions, the government of PM Diab in its caretaker capacity is not entitled constitutionally to abstain from carrying out its duties, until a new government is in place,” said Jumblat in a tweet.

Jumblat said some important decisions must not remain pending until a new cabinet gets lined up, “mainly ones related to the State budget and other critical decisions.”

Diab’s government resigned in the aftermath of the colossal August 4 explosion.

PM-designate Saad Hariri was assigned by the President in October, but has so far been unable to line up a government amid horse trading over ministerial portfolios between political parties.

The country is grappled in an unprecedented economic and financial crisis that led many Lebanese into poverty, amid a paralyzed authority.

Adding to the repercussions of the Beirut port explosion that devastated large swathes of the capital, came an outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

The country is currently in a two-week lockdown, unexpectedly ends on November 30.