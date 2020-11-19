Mobile version

Jumblat Says Diab’s Caretaker Govt Relinquished Duties

by Naharnet Newsdesk 19 November 2020, 14:10
W460

Progressive Socialist Party leader, ex-MP Walid Jumblat criticized the caretaker government of PM Hassan Diab, accusing the ministers of giving up on their duties.

“Regardless of political divisions, the government of PM Diab in its caretaker capacity is not entitled constitutionally to abstain from carrying out its duties, until a new government is in place,” said Jumblat in a tweet.

Jumblat said some important decisions must not remain pending until a new cabinet gets lined up, “mainly ones related to the State budget and other critical decisions.”

Diab’s government resigned in the aftermath of the colossal August 4 explosion.

PM-designate Saad Hariri was assigned by the President in October, but has so far been unable to line up a government amid horse trading over ministerial portfolios between political parties.

The country is grappled in an unprecedented economic and financial crisis that led many Lebanese into poverty, amid a paralyzed authority.

Adding to the repercussions of the Beirut port explosion that devastated large swathes of the capital, came an outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

The country is currently in a two-week lockdown, unexpectedly ends on November 30.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 8
Thumb whyaskwhy 19 November 2020, 14:28

Did you not have some of your lackies as ministers in the Diab fiasco?
The most consistent thing that our so called leaders do in Lebanon is point fingers eleswhere to highlight their gaps.

Reply Report
Missing keserwaniaseel 19 November 2020, 18:16

He does not have any of his lackies in diab's govt

Reply Report
Missing kazan 19 November 2020, 14:48

"Progressive Socialist"; these peoples are great in using fancy names and titles.Looking at him I remember the Muppet show , the old one on the balcony.

Reply Report
Missing rami 19 November 2020, 15:18

Tête de c--

Reply Report
Thumb janoubi 19 November 2020, 17:06

Another corrupt warlord

Reply Report
Thumb galaxy 19 November 2020, 17:39

The new intelligence chief is another Aouni:

عين المجلس العسكري برئاسة قائد الجيش العماد جوزيف عون، الخميس، العميد الركن طوني قهوجي مديراً للمخابرات في الجيش اللبناني على ان يُحال القرار على وزيرة الدفاع زينة عكر لتوقيعه خلال الساعات القليلة المقبلة.

والجدير ذكره أنّه وعلى المستوى الشخص العميد قهوجي هو زوج الاعلامية اسبرانس غانم مقدمة ومذيعة في قناة الـ"OTV".
https://www.lebanon24.com/news/lebanon/767469/زوجة-العميد-طوني-قهوجي-مدير-المخابرات-الجديد-اعلام

Reply Report
Missing keserwaniaseel 19 November 2020, 18:17

Lollll مزرعة

Reply Report
Missing keserwaniaseel 19 November 2020, 18:22

بس مرته نيوكي bonus

Reply Report