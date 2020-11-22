FPM MP Says U.S. was About to Hit Hariri with Sanctions

The United States was about to impose sanctions Friday on PM-designate Saad Hariri before postponing its decision, a Free Patriotic Movement lawmaker said on Sunday.

“Sanctions were about to be imposed on Hariri Friday in connection with the government formation issue because Washington does not want Hizbullah” in the new government, Strong Lebanon bloc MP Georges Atallah told LBCI TV.

“The Americans give several deadlines but they eventually impose sanctions if these deadlines don’t work,” Atallah added.

Noting that there are “domestic and foreign obstacles” hindering the formation of the new government, the MP said the FPM wants a full rotation of ministerial portfolios.