Strong Lebanon Warns against Tipping 'National Balance' in Govt., Parliament
The Strong Lebanon parliamentary bloc, which is led by the Free Patriotic Movement, on Tuesday warned against “using the dire economic situation as an excuse to tamper with national balances and unity” in the formation of the new government.
In a statement issued after a weekly e-meeting chaired by FPM chief MP Jebran Bassil, the bloc also deplored “the protracted slowness in the cabinet formation process,” noting that the reasons behind the delay have become known to the public opinion.
“These reasons, with both the domestic and external aspects, are unacceptable, seeing as nothing prevents forming the government considering it is a sovereign national decision,” Strong Lebanon added.
Separately, the bloc rejected calls for changing the current electoral law, noting that it “corrected parliamentary representation” after “long years of struggle.”
“Any discussion of this issue will not be acceptable by us unless it is part of an integrated solution to improve the system and amend the constitution, through establishing a civil state with all its requirements and endorsing broad administrative and financial decentralization,” the bloc said.
Oh “the protracted slowness in the cabinet formation process,”!!! How many governments were held up because of the FPM and Bassil?
Somehow I read the title as "Wrong Lebanon..." instead of "Strong Lebanon..."
Down deep I guess we all know they really did choose the WRONG Lebanon.
It's just a matter of time. Economy is collapsing and things are getting more expensive. Bassil, Aoun, Hezbollah and Berri are to blame for delaying the recovery of Lebanon. Once meat becomes a months salary, they will be blamed and removed one way or another.