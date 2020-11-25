EU Chief Warns Brexit Deal Must Not Hurt Single Market

The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen warned Wednesday any post-Brexit trade deal must not undermine the EU single market.

"We will do all in our power to reach an agreement, we're ready to be creative," she told the European Parliament, warning that Britain must agree to fair trade rules in any agreement.

"But we are not ready to put into question the integrity of the single market, the main safeguard for European prosperity and wealth."