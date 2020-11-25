Report: UAE Suspends New Visas to Lebanon, 12 Countries
A document reportedly issued by a government group in the Emirates revealed that UAE authorities have temporarily suspended issuing visas to citizens of 13 countries, most of which are Muslim-majority countries, including Lebanon, Iran and Syria, Sputnik news agency said Wednesday.
The document indicated that a circular from the Immigration Department came into effect on November 18, added the agency.
It indicated that “issuance of work or visit visas are pending for individuals outside the UAE from 13 countries, including Lebanon, Afghanistan, Libya and Yemen, until further notice.”
The suspension, which includes Algeria, Kenya, Iraq, Pakistan, Tunisia and Turkey would not apply to already issued visas, it added.
Other media reports said the suspension will be applied for a specific period of time and that it came over security concerns.
أوضح مصدر مطلع لـ”رويترز” أن الإمارات أوقفت مؤقتاً إصدار تأشيرات جديدة للأفغان والباكستانيّين ومواطني عدة دول أخرى بـ”سبب مخاوف أمنيّة”.
