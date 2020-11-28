Mobile version

Iran's Khamenei Urges 'Punishing' of Those behind Scientist's Killing

by Naharnet Newsdesk 28 November 2020, 11:09
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday called for the "punishing" of those behind the assassination of a top nuclear scientist, adding that his work must be continued.

He called for "following up on this crime and certainly punishing the perpetrators and those responsible, and ... continuing the scientific and technical efforts of this martyr in all of the fields he was working in," according to a statement on the supreme leader's official website.

Thumb ansarullah 28 November 2020, 11:35

God bless Shia Twelver Marja' and Supreme Leader of all Shias worldwide Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei for calling for the punishing of those behind the assassination of our top nuclear scientist in charge of Iran's peaceful nuclear program to build nuclear warheads capable of deterring any aggressor.

Shea Shia Shea !!!

Reply Report
Thumb thepatriot 28 November 2020, 11:36

Yeah Yeah Yeah...
You were supposed to punish the death of Suleimani...
And you were supposed to punish the death of Badreddine... and Mughnieh...
Bla Bla Bla...

Reply Report
Thumb ex-fpm 28 November 2020, 11:39

"Iran's peaceful nuclear program to build nuclear warheads"

lol @ ansarullah

Reply Report
Thumb lubnani.masi7i 28 November 2020, 12:22

Those who did it are heroes for ridding the world of an evil terrorist working for a terrorist regime.

Reply Report