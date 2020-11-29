Hassan Suggests Keeping Lockdown in Some Areas, Says Odd-Even Rule Harmful

Caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan has recommended keeping some regions locked-down over the next 15 days in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“The odd-even strategy (for the movement of vehicles according to license plates) has doubled the coronavirus cases and worsened the situation because it boosted public transportation,” Hassan said in a radio interview.

“We’re heading to a vaccine in February and caution is required until then,” the minister added noting that “there will be new measures in terms of imposing a curfew from 7pm until 5am.”

Noting that a two-week lockdown that ends today had been “70% successful,” Hassan said “the objective behind it was to relieve health workers.”

“The medical issues have been accomplished and the detection team enjoyed rest during the lockdown period and the outcome is our responsibility all,” the minister added.

His remarks come ahead of a meeting for the anti-coronavirus ministerial committee in which revised measures will be announced.