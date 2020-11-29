U.N.: At least 110 Civilians Killed in NE Nigeria Attack

The weekend attack on a village in northeast Nigeria blamed on the Boko Haram jihadist group left at least 110 dead, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator in the country said Sunday.

"At least 110 civilians were ruthlessly killed and many others were wounded in this attack," Edward Kallon said in a statement after initial tolls indicated 43 and then at least 70 dead.

The massacre took place on Saturday in the village of Koshobe near the city of Maiduguri.