Famhi Testifies before State Prosecutor over Judiciary Remarks

State Prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat on Wednesday heard the testimony of caretaker Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi over his latest remarks about the judiciary.

In his testimony, Fahmi said he “did not mean to insult the judicial authority,” the National News Agency said.

He lauded “the firm relation between security agencies and the judiciary, especially that security agencies are an essential part of the judicial law enforcement system.”

Fahmi also stressed that he is “under the law.”

NNA said Oueidat will study Fahmi’s testimony before briefing the Higher Judicial Council on it during its weekly meeting tomorrow, Thursday.

In a recent interview on MTV, Fahmi had claimed that “95% of judges are corrupt,” drawing an angry response from the Council.