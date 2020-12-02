Israeli Jets Overfly Most Lebanese Regions at Low, Medium Altitudes

Israeli warplanes overflew Beirut, Dahiyeh, Metn, the South and a number of regions at low and medium altitudes on Wednesday evening, media reports said.

The roaring of the fighter jets was clearly heard over the capital Beirut and its suburbs.

The National News Agency said intensive overflights were also recorded over Chouf, Sidon city and the East Sidon region at low altitudes.

Further south, the Israeli jets overflew the Tyre, Nabatiyeh and Iqlim al-Tuffah regions at medium altitudes.