Lebanon Seeks Release of Nationals Kidnapped in Nigeria, Ministry Says

Lebanon’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs was informed that Lebanese nationals kidnapped earlier this week in Nigeria were all "safe," amid ongoing efforts to free them, the National News Agency reported Thursday.

NNA said Lebanon’s Ambassador to Nigeria Hossam Diab, informed the Ministry that the kidnapped Lebanese were all doing well.

Earlier this week, a commercial ship was hijacked after it went missing somewhere between Nigeria and Cameroon.

According to reports, the hijackers released the ship and two sailors from Cameroon, while eight sailors, including three Lebanese are still among the hostages.

Diab told the Ministry that the kidnappers had contacted the head of the Global Shipping Company limited, who spoke with the captain, the assistants, and two of the kidnapped Lebanese, all of whom were safe.

Negotiations are ongoing to release them for ransom.