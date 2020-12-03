Mobile version

Akar Urges U.N. to Put End to Israeli Overflights

by Naharnet Newsdesk 03 December 2020, 20:49
W460

Caretaker Deputy PM and Defense Minister Zeina Akar on Thursday denounced the latest Israeli violations of Lebanon’s airspace.

“The Israeli enemy’s successive and repeated daily violations of the Lebanese airspace are continuing,” Akar said in a statement.

“The hostile aircraft overflew Lebanon today, reaching the heights of Keserwan, Jbeil and Chekka,” she added.

“The United Nations must quickly intervene to put an end to these violations, which encroach on Lebanese sovereignty and clearly breach Resolution 1701, which defines the rules of stability and security in the Lebanese south,” Akar urged.

She also warned that any violation of Resolution 1701 would further complicate the situations.

Israel has remarkably intensified its overflights in Lebanon’s airspace over the past two days.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 20
Thumb s.o.s 03 December 2020, 20:52

What’s bothering you Akkar? Do you fear for your life ? Are they disrupting regular airline flights? They aren’t harming any Lebanese. The only people they worry are the terrorists. They’re dealing with them because you aren’t doing your job!

Reply Report
Missing bigjohn 03 December 2020, 21:39

The Israeli enemy spokesman immediately defends the Israeli terrorist entity

Reply Report
Missing bigjohn 03 December 2020, 22:06

All Lebanese prefer to be Iraniyeen than Israeliyeen. If you have any doubts come to Lebanon.

Report
Thumb justice 03 December 2020, 21:51

How many names do you use ya irani?

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 03 December 2020, 21:54

He is obsessed with “necklaces”.... I fear for him. He should be committed in Deir el Salib.

Report
Thumb beatryce 03 December 2020, 22:04

où est @jaafar aujourd'hui?

Report
Missing bigjohn 03 December 2020, 22:08

Why does necklacing scares you? I like how the ANC dealt with collaborators. Btw, I am still using one name and how many names you have used?

Report
Thumb lubnani.masi7i 03 December 2020, 21:08

Abide by resolution 1701, disarm the iranian terror militia and once you've done that complain. For now zip it.

Reply Report
Missing bigjohn 03 December 2020, 21:46

Absolutely Phiilppo among other names. Lebanon will fully abide by resolution 1701 when Your terrorist Jewish settler enemy state abides by ALL UN resolutions prior to 1701. Go back to where you came from ya sahyuni yahudi kale

Reply Report
Thumb marcus 03 December 2020, 22:01

@POS

If you have something of value, please offer it. Otherwise, stop trolling the forum and stfu!

Reply Report
Missing bigjohn 03 December 2020, 22:10

The Zionist enemy scum can’t take it any more. You are banned so stfu

Report
Thumb galaxy 03 December 2020, 21:11

Go back to modeling!

Reply Report
Thumb janoubi 03 December 2020, 21:21

lmao! hehehe

Reply Report
Missing bigjohn 03 December 2020, 21:50

A lot prettier than your Prime Minister Golda Meir. Lol

Reply Report
Thumb slim_tania 03 December 2020, 21:55

I agree

Reply Report
Thumb doodle-dude 03 December 2020, 21:52

lol @ the native shia independent leftist from 'see above':)

Reply Report
Missing bigjohn 03 December 2020, 22:13

All of the sudden all the different names are popping up. It is called inferiority complex.

Reply Report
Missing bigjohn 03 December 2020, 22:20

And the likes and dislikes are adding up.

Report
Missing hammerhead1 03 December 2020, 22:24

Long live Syria BigJohn, Kholood la Saady you traitors and assassins of the Syrian dogs.

Reply Report
Thumb janoubi 03 December 2020, 22:40

عمد عدد من المواطنين مساء اليوم (الخميس) على طرد الوزير السابق وصاحب مصرف فرنسبنك عدنان القصار من مقهى في بدارو، متسائلين عن أموال المودعين ودولار الطلاب اللبنانيين في الخارج.

https://janoubia.com/2020/12/03/بالفيديو-هرج-ومرج-في-مقهى-ببدارو-هكذا/

Reply Report