Akar Urges U.N. to Put End to Israeli Overflights
Caretaker Deputy PM and Defense Minister Zeina Akar on Thursday denounced the latest Israeli violations of Lebanon’s airspace.
“The Israeli enemy’s successive and repeated daily violations of the Lebanese airspace are continuing,” Akar said in a statement.
“The hostile aircraft overflew Lebanon today, reaching the heights of Keserwan, Jbeil and Chekka,” she added.
“The United Nations must quickly intervene to put an end to these violations, which encroach on Lebanese sovereignty and clearly breach Resolution 1701, which defines the rules of stability and security in the Lebanese south,” Akar urged.
She also warned that any violation of Resolution 1701 would further complicate the situations.
Israel has remarkably intensified its overflights in Lebanon’s airspace over the past two days.
