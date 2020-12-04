Kubis: No Action on Reforms, No Support for Lebanon

The UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis said Friday that leaders in Lebanon were again reminded that without reforms to gain the trust of Lebanese people and international community there will be no support.

“The international conference in support of the Lebanese people co-chaired by the UN and France once again reminded the leaders of Lebanon of the urgency of effective implementation of the reforms,” said Kubis on twitter.

He added that reforms “are absolutely critical for regaining the trust of the people and of the international community, for the engagement of the international community in support of Lebanon.”

The UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon said the international community has expressed concern over delayed investigation into the colossal Beirut port explosion that killed at least 200 individuals and wounded thousands on August 4.

“Four months on, its participants now added concern about the delays in the investigation into the Beirut port blast. No action – no support,” he stated.