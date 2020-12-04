Report: Security Agencies on Alert amid Assassination Concerns

Security leaders presented reports during the Higher Defense Council meeting yesterday about assassination threats targeting figures from various political groups, without mentioning any names, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Friday.

The reports, submitted by the ISF, General Security and State Security apparatuses, said the threats began with an escalating pace about two months ago which triggered security concerns. Security services began to work in complete secrecy and thwarted some terror cells, meanwhile pursuing suspects as part of preemptive plans, said the daily.

It was noted that the poor economic and social balance in the country, in addition to a jittery political situation, altogether provide a fertile ground for sabotage acts and destabilization attempts, amid a deterioration in the overall situation, it added.

The Higher Defense Council noted a remarkable rise in the rate of violent crime as a result of a worsening economic situation.

Interlocutors agreed to enforce preemptive security measures along with a plan ahead of the festive season to maintain safety, establish a joint operation room to coordinate and exchange information, take the highest degree of readiness and intensify security measures.