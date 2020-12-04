Hizbullah Presses Litigation, Rejects Blames for Port Explosion
Representing Hizbullah, MP Ibrahim Moussawi filed a lawsuit on Friday against the Lebanese Forces party and former MP Fares Soaid for holding the party accountable for the deadly August 4 Beirut port explosion.
“We will file lawsuits before the relevant judicial authorities, the judiciary is the competent reference to preserve the dignity of the people,” said Moussawi on his way out of the Judicial Palace where he filed the lawsuit.
"We have today filed lawsuits against former MP Fares Soaid and against the Lebanese Forces website,” the MP said, adding that Hizbullah intends “to prosecute and pursue all those who practice deception, fraud and false accusations.”
He said Hizbullah has confidence in the judicial authority.
At least 200 people were killed in the Beirut explosion, thousands were wounded and more than 300,000 turned homeless.
2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate blew up, obliterating the city's main commercial hub and spreading death and wreckage for miles around.
“to prosecute and pursue all those who practice deception, fraud and false accusations.”
how progressive hizbullah has become, normally that just murder people that disagree with them.
"He said Hizbullah has confidence in the judicial authority."
Good to know someone does. Might have to do with the above willingness to murder.
“to prosecute and pursue all those who practice deception, fraud and false accusations.”
When Hezbollah and its leader publicly accuse any politician or individual opposed to them of being a traitor, a zionist, or paid by embassies that apparently does not fall under "deception, fraud and false accusations.” The hezbollah bots on naharnet are a prime example of this behavior.
On another matter:
"Samir Hammoud Chairman of the Banking Control Commission to LBCI: The Lebanese are unable to draw one dollar from their bank accounts or through ATMs, meanwhile Hizbullah is providing dollars through its Qard Hasan ATMs despite US sanctions against it."
The question here is: Did this iranian militia obtain approval from any official agency to run a parallel banking system? More importantly, when Bassil talks about and demands 'unified standards' can any other individual, party, or group do the same or is it exclusive to the shia terror group.
Bless the strong presidency!
"He said Hizbullah has confidence in the judicial authority."
Oh my.... now hezbollah respects and trusts the Lebanese judges and system. Where was this newly found and convenient trust when nasrallah refused to hand over the suspects in the Hariri assassination and other numerous murders.
Iranian terrorist indeed...