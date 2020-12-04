Hizbullah Presses Litigation, Rejects Blames for Port Explosion

Representing Hizbullah, MP Ibrahim Moussawi filed a lawsuit on Friday against the Lebanese Forces party and former MP Fares Soaid for holding the party accountable for the deadly August 4 Beirut port explosion.

“We will file lawsuits before the relevant judicial authorities, the judiciary is the competent reference to preserve the dignity of the people,” said Moussawi on his way out of the Judicial Palace where he filed the lawsuit.

"We have today filed lawsuits against former MP Fares Soaid and against the Lebanese Forces website,” the MP said, adding that Hizbullah intends “to prosecute and pursue all those who practice deception, fraud and false accusations.”

He said Hizbullah has confidence in the judicial authority.

At least 200 people were killed in the Beirut explosion, thousands were wounded and more than 300,000 turned homeless.

2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate blew up, obliterating the city's main commercial hub and spreading death and wreckage for miles around.