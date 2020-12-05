Abiad: Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine to Arrive in February in Lebanon

Director general of the state-run Rafik Hariri University Hospital (RHUH), Firas Abiad said in a tweet on Saturday that the first Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine will arrive in Lebanon in February, noting that the quantity will cover healthcare workers and high risk patients.

“The first Covid-19 vaccine will arrive in Lebanon in mid February as per the Ministry of Health in Lebanon,” said Abiad.

“The Pfizer vaccine will require extensive logistical preparedness before deployment. The quantity will cover a small portion of the population, mainly healthcare workers and high risk patients,” he added.

“There are several documented cases of patients previously infected with Covid who contracted the virus for a second time later. This is quite rare, but raises questions on the duration of immunity. Vaccines, however, can work in a different way than infections,” noted Abiad.

“In short, the arrival of vaccines is surely a breakthrough in fighting the pandemic. However, immunizing the majority of the population will take time. Whether this will end the Covid pandemic remains unclear. We should be hopeful, but we should not get carried away,” he stated.