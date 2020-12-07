Report: EU Delegation in Beirut over French Plan

A delegation of French representatives in the European Parliament arrived in Beirut in the past hours to explore the developments on the French initiative towards Lebanon before an expected visit by the French President to the capital, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Monday.

French President Emmanuel Macron is reportedly expected to visit Lebanon before Christmas.

According to “well-informed” European diplomats, the delegation composed of French deputies Thierry Mariani and Jean-Lin Lacapelle, will meet senior officials beginning with President Michel Aoun, said the daily.

Discussions are to focus on the worsening economic and living conditions in the country, and Lebanon’s “hesitant” leaders to implement the French plan since its launch on the first of September.

According to information obtained by the daily, the delegation’s visit comes after the European Union’s launch of a work mechanism for the Lebanese crisis, “in order to amplify the French initiative and perhaps support it and turn it into a European initiative, if the need arises.”