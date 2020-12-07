Hassan: Two Million COVID-19 Vaccines Reserved for Lebanon
Caretaker Hamad Hassan told Independent Arabia on Monday that Lebanon has booked around 2m Pfizer vaccines that will be given to around 30 percent of the Lebanese population.
“Lebanon booked with American Pfizer company around 2 million vaccines to be distributed free of charge to segments of the society as targeted in a plan placed by the company and the Lebanese ministerial committee,” tasked with monitoring the virus, said Hassan.
The Minister said the agreement would provide vaccines for 30 percent of the Lebanese population.
Hassan said the National Committee for Corona Vaccine Management was formed two weeks ago. A calendar to determine the distribution of the vaccine to target groups, especially the most vulnerable to the epidemic, such as health workers and the elderly, was set.
According to the agreement, the vaccine is expected to arrive in Lebanon in August 2021.
The Minister indicated that he plans on covering the cost of the contract with Pfizer and COVAX, through the Lebanese government, with funding from the budget of the Ministry of Health, from the general budget reserve, donations from some public administration, and a World Bank loan, as agreed during a meeting at the Grand Serail.
Lebanon recorded 1,236 virus cases on Sunday, raising the total number of infections to 137,153 cases, and 1,099 deaths since the first infection was detected on 21 February.
Pfizer requires a second shot after 21 days... so 2 million doses for one million citizens. The others can die.
He’s either really incompetent or a liar... or both
Je reste sur mon masque et lavage régulier des mains. C plus safe, effets secondaires???
Thats the advantage of being third world nation.
They try it out on rich nations first. Any side effect, we will know
Vitamine D3 5000 UI sous forme de lanoline (surtout pas en poudre) et du zinc sous forme de picolinate et t’es tranquille.
Il faut prendre ça quotidiennement et sur sur le long terme . D’après papa,en prenant ça aucune personne n’est décédée du Covid-19 d’après des études cliniques faites en Espagne .
Le vaccin est justifié pour ceux qui ont des pathologies graves, genre cancer.
D’un autre côté , il faut que 60% de la population soit vaccinée pour avoir l’immunité collective et que ce virus soit de l’histoire . On n’est pas sortis de l’auberge.
Can this genius explain to us why he is allowing passengers to board planes coming to Lebanon without having a negative PCR????
There are at least 40 imported cases daily mainly from Turkey, Iraq, and Iran.
Lebanon is to receive 2 million doses. Just how many of them will end up being distributed to "friends of", politicians and others who can afford the bribe money, before the remainder finally gets to the medical people.