Hassan: Two Million COVID-19 Vaccines Reserved for Lebanon

Caretaker Hamad Hassan told Independent Arabia on Monday that Lebanon has booked around 2m Pfizer vaccines that will be given to around 30 percent of the Lebanese population.

“Lebanon booked with American Pfizer company around 2 million vaccines to be distributed free of charge to segments of the society as targeted in a plan placed by the company and the Lebanese ministerial committee,” tasked with monitoring the virus, said Hassan.

The Minister said the agreement would provide vaccines for 30 percent of the Lebanese population.

Hassan said the National Committee for Corona Vaccine Management was formed two weeks ago. A calendar to determine the distribution of the vaccine to target groups, especially the most vulnerable to the epidemic, such as health workers and the elderly, was set.

According to the agreement, the vaccine is expected to arrive in Lebanon in August 2021.

The Minister indicated that he plans on covering the cost of the contract with Pfizer and COVAX, through the Lebanese government, with funding from the budget of the Ministry of Health, from the general budget reserve, donations from some public administration, and a World Bank loan, as agreed during a meeting at the Grand Serail.

Lebanon recorded 1,236 virus cases on Sunday, raising the total number of infections to 137,153 cases, and 1,099 deaths since the first infection was detected on 21 February.