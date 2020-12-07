Report: Hariri to Discuss Govt. Candidates with Aoun

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri is expected to carry with him to the Baabda Palace a complete draft cabinet line-up, sources close to the Presidency said on Monday.

“But he will not lodge it with the president,” the sources told al-Jadeed TV.

“The line-up will include the Shiite names and there will be a discussion between the president and the PM-designate over the names,” the sources added.

Hariri is expected to meet with Aoun in the coming hours.