Hariri Meets Aoun amid Reports of Progress on New Govt.

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri held talks Monday with President Michel Aoun at the Baabda Palace.

“I was honored to meet with the president and I held discussions with him,” Hariri told reporters after the 30-minute meeting.

“I will return on Wednesday afternoon to specify a lot of essential things,” he added.

Sources informed on the meeting meanwhile told VDL radio (93.3) that “the meeting that was held today is the first in three weeks, which indicates a new drive in the cabinet formation process.”

“A discussion of the general atmosphere and the reasons behind the lull in communication took place and proposals on possible solutions were made,” the sources added.

“Had there not been any progress in today’s meeting, a new meeting would not have been scheduled for Wednesday,” the sources noted.