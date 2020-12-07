Pompeo Says U.S. to Keep Recognizing Guaido as Venezuela President

The United States said Monday it will continue to recognize opposition figure Juan Guaido as Venezuela's president, despite disputed elections giving leftist leader Nicolas Maduro total control over national institutions.

"The United States will continue to recognize Interim President Guaido and the legitimate National Assembly," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

"The international community cannot allow Maduro, who is in power illegitimately because he stole the 2018 election, to gain from stealing a second election."