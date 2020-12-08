Report: Lebanon Will Likely See New Cabinet Before Macron’s Visit

A new government in Lebanon will likely be formed before December 21, the Kuwaiti al-Anbaa newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The daily said political leaders are likely to settle on a new cabinet before the scheduled visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Lebanon.

Macron had repeatedly urged leaders in Lebanon to agree on a reform-oriented government composed of specialists in order to help steer their country out of a worsening economic crisis.

Quoting unnamed sources, al-Anbaa said when political parties reach an agreement, and their “intentions clear,” the formation of a cabinet becomes uncomplicated.

The sources added that if a government is formed, drafting its policy statement afterwards and convening the parliament for a vote of confidence can be postponed until after the visit of Macron.

But if parties fail to agree, Macron’s visit would still stand but without meeting any of Lebanon’s leaders, it added.

The French President’s visit would be limited to inspecting his country’s forces working with the UNIFIL in south Lebanon, it said. He will not be holding talks with officials in Lebanon whom he "scolded" numerous times for their paralysis to address their country’s crises.

Lebanon was officially informed by French authorities that Macron is visiting Lebanon on December 21-23, provided that the visit program, its duration, and the accompanying delegation will be determined later.