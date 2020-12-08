Israeli Warplanes Fly at Very Low Altitude over Lebanon

Israeli military planes conducted mock raids on Tuesday flying at very low altitudes over some Lebanese regions, the National News Agency reported.

Over Nabatieh and Iqlim el-Touffah, Israeli warplanes flew at a very low altitude triggering panic, said NNA.

Israeli planes also flew at medium altitude over Sidon, Marjayoun, Upper Metn, and Aley.

In addition, enemy warplanes flew at low altitude above Beirut and its suburbs.