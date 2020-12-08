Mobile version

Israeli Warplanes Fly at Very Low Altitude over Lebanon

by Naharnet Newsdesk 08 December 2020, 12:05
W460

Israeli military planes conducted mock raids on Tuesday flying at very low altitudes over some Lebanese regions, the National News Agency reported.

Over Nabatieh and Iqlim el-Touffah, Israeli warplanes flew at a very low altitude triggering panic, said NNA.

Israeli planes also flew at medium altitude over Sidon, Marjayoun, Upper Metn, and Aley.

In addition, enemy warplanes flew at low altitude above Beirut and its suburbs.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 5
Thumb s.o.s 08 December 2020, 12:15

Honestly, this art. It reminds of the small planes flying over the beach towing a banner like “would you marry me’ or an add for some business.

In our case, Israel is sending a message to terrorists, I’d honestly just prefer they’d carpet bomb them instead. Though, again, I appreciate their art.

Reply Report
Thumb Mystic 08 December 2020, 18:05

They bombed all Lebanon in 2006.
Not just Shia areas.

https://images.app.goo.gl/97xR7wiTQgeCMLRv7

Reply Report
Missing cedars 08 December 2020, 14:03

Responding to Akkar complaint to the UN

Reply Report
Thumb thepatriot 08 December 2020, 15:30

I totally agree sos... we have a common cancer...

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 08 December 2020, 17:02

Gros scandale

https://www.the961.com/president-aoun-daughter-alleged-corruption/

Reply Report