Israeli Warplanes Fly at Very Low Altitude over Lebanon
Israeli military planes conducted mock raids on Tuesday flying at very low altitudes over some Lebanese regions, the National News Agency reported.
Over Nabatieh and Iqlim el-Touffah, Israeli warplanes flew at a very low altitude triggering panic, said NNA.
Israeli planes also flew at medium altitude over Sidon, Marjayoun, Upper Metn, and Aley.
In addition, enemy warplanes flew at low altitude above Beirut and its suburbs.
Honestly, this art. It reminds of the small planes flying over the beach towing a banner like “would you marry me’ or an add for some business.
In our case, Israel is sending a message to terrorists, I’d honestly just prefer they’d carpet bomb them instead. Though, again, I appreciate their art.