Asmar Calls for General Strike Wednesday over Subsidies Crisis

The head of the General Confederation of Lebanese Workers called for a general strike on Wednesday in protest against the government decision to lift or rationalize subsidies on essential goods, amid an economic crisis pushing the country’s foreign reserves to limits.

Head of the Confederation, Bshara el-Asmar said there are plans to hold a series of protests against the government’s mismanagement and any move that leads to a complete halt of subsidies on wheat, flour and medicine.

“Instead of seeking to retrieve the stolen public funds and ending persistent corruption, our government is resolutely heading to lift subsidies on bread, on fuel by 40% to 60% in preparation for lifting it completely,” said Asmar.

Lashing at the political authorities' failure to agree on a government format, he said “despite the fact that forming a government seems the only way to get international assistance for Lebanon, political leaders and the PM-desigante (Saad Hariri) continue procrastinating.”