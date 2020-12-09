Mobile version

Presidency Says Aoun, Hariri to Try Reconciling Differences in Govt. Proposals

by Naharnet Newsdesk 09 December 2020, 20:03
President Michel Aoun on Wednesday received a "full cabinet line-up" from PM-designate Saad Hariri during their meeting in Baabda, the Presidency said.

Aoun in turn handed Hariri "a complete governmental proposal including a distribution of portfolios according to clear principles," the Presidency added in a statement.

"The president and the PM-designate agreed to study the submitted proposals and continue consultations to address the differences between these proposals," the Presidency said.

Thumb s.o.s 09 December 2020, 20:16

This isn’t the news we were looking forward to reading.

The people demand the resignation of Michel Nayem Aoun!

Missing kazan 09 December 2020, 20:37

Lebanon has,again, another problem, the president and the PM are afraid to disappoint Macron.

