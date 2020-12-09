Presidency Says Aoun, Hariri to Try Reconciling Differences in Govt. Proposals

President Michel Aoun on Wednesday received a "full cabinet line-up" from PM-designate Saad Hariri during their meeting in Baabda, the Presidency said.

Aoun in turn handed Hariri "a complete governmental proposal including a distribution of portfolios according to clear principles," the Presidency added in a statement.

"The president and the PM-designate agreed to study the submitted proposals and continue consultations to address the differences between these proposals," the Presidency said.