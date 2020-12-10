Miqati Slams 'Selectivity' after Diab Charged in Port Probe

Ex-PM Najib Miqati on Thursday warned against double standards after Judicial Investigator Judge Fadi Sawan charged caretaker PM Hassan Diab in the ongoing probe into the devastating Beirut port explosion.

“Justice cannot be achieved through double standards,” Miqati tweeted.

“It is the right of the families of the port blast victims to know the truth and hold accountable those involved in the crime,” he said.

“But how can selectivity be adopted in prosecution while ignoring the president of the republic’s statement that he read reports warning of the presence of dangerous substances at the port,” Miqati added.

He also stressed that justice “cannot be fragmented,” warning against “singling out certain individuals.”