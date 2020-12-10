Mobile version

Miqati Slams 'Selectivity' after Diab Charged in Port Probe

by Naharnet Newsdesk 10 December 2020, 19:07
W460

Ex-PM Najib Miqati on Thursday warned against double standards after Judicial Investigator Judge Fadi Sawan charged caretaker PM Hassan Diab in the ongoing probe into the devastating Beirut port explosion.

“Justice cannot be achieved through double standards,” Miqati tweeted.

“It is the right of the families of the port blast victims to know the truth and hold accountable those involved in the crime,” he said.

“But how can selectivity be adopted in prosecution while ignoring the president of the republic’s statement that he read reports warning of the presence of dangerous substances at the port,” Miqati added.

He also stressed that justice “cannot be fragmented,” warning against “singling out certain individuals.”

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 2
Thumb s.o.s 10 December 2020, 19:13

Charge Michel Aoun for the same crime, then we can talk about justice.

Reply Report
Thumb whyaskwhy 10 December 2020, 21:56

Lol double standards? comming from a billionaire who used funds belonging to low income famillies to buy gift apartments? now there is a hipocrite for you, but lets be fair he does bow and pray 5 times a day and washes his feet and sins at the same time. Tfeh 3laik wa 3ala ili mitlak.

Reply Report