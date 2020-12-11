AstraZeneca to Use Part of Russian Covid Vaccine in Trials

Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca's Russian branch said Friday it would use part of Russia's homemade Sputnik V vaccine in further clinical trials.

"Today we announce a clinical trial programme to assess safety and immunogenicity of a combination of AZD1222, developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, and Sputnik V, developed by Russian Gamaleya Research institute" AstraZeneca said in a statement published on its website in English and Russian.