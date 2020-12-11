Qassem Says Govt Formation Paves Way for Solutions

Hizbullah deputy chief Naim Qassem said on Friday that an only solution for the crisis in Lebanon is through the formation of a government.

“If officials in Lebanon reach an agreement, the West and the United States will be obligated to respond,” said Qassem.

He said the people in Lebanon are “suffocating” amid an economic crisis, and the only “winning and beneficial chance” is for political leaders to “reach an agreement, without waiting for foreign developments.”

Qassem said Hizbullah is an “efficient partner for parties seeking solutions for rebuilding Beirut and Lebanon and addressing the economic and social problems.”

On the US sanctions against the party, Qassem said they only “complicate problems in Lebanon.”