Hariri Defends Diab, Premiership Post after Indictment

PM-designate Saad Hariri on Friday stood in solidarity with caretaker PM Hassan Diab after charges accusing the latter of “negligence” in the Beirut port explosion.

Hariri said the “Lebanese people have the right to know the truth, and to know who allowed the entry of a ship of ammonium nitrate into Beirut port, and who covered for that.”

Hariri spoke from the Grand Serail where he visited Diab in a stand of solidarity.

“Violating the Constitution and charging the premiership post is categorically rejected. I am here today to stand in solidarity with Diab.”

On Thursday, Judge Fadi Sawan, the lead investigator into a catastrophic August 4 explosion at Beirut port charged outgoing premier Hassan Diab and former ministers of finance, Ali Hasan Khalil, public works, Yousef Fenianos, and transport, Ghazi Zaiter with negligence.