Aoun 'Didn’t' Interfere in Blast Probe, Chlala Says

The President’s media adviser Rafik Chlala said Saturday that President Michel Aoun “did not interfere in the ongoing investigation” in Beirut’s port blast, but requested “immediate action” after being informed of the threat around two weeks before the explosion.

“President Aoun never interfered in the ongoing investigation of the port blast. True he did ask for quick investigation, but that does not mean he intereferd. He never did, not with the investigating judge nor with any judicial authority,” said Chlala.

“A report prepared by the State Security Directorate about amounts of ammonium nitrate stored at the port arrived in the regular mail to the President on July 21,” said Chlala in remarks to VDL radio station.

Adding that Aoun had “requested immediate action from his security and military advisers asking them to follow up the matter with the Secretary General of the Higher Defense Council.”

His remarks come after charges of “negligence” issued Friday against caretaker PM Hassan Diab and three ex-ministers in the case.

Calls for the President's accountability in the case arose after that, stemming from the fact that Aoun had knowledge about the ammonium nitrate before the explosion happened.

On allegations that the issue was discussed at a meeting between Aoun and the Higher Judicial Council at Baabda Palace, hinting at interference in the case, Chala said the claims are “baseless.”