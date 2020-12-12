Aoun 'Didn’t' Interfere in Blast Probe, Chlala Says
The President’s media adviser Rafik Chlala said Saturday that President Michel Aoun “did not interfere in the ongoing investigation” in Beirut’s port blast, but requested “immediate action” after being informed of the threat around two weeks before the explosion.
“President Aoun never interfered in the ongoing investigation of the port blast. True he did ask for quick investigation, but that does not mean he intereferd. He never did, not with the investigating judge nor with any judicial authority,” said Chlala.
“A report prepared by the State Security Directorate about amounts of ammonium nitrate stored at the port arrived in the regular mail to the President on July 21,” said Chlala in remarks to VDL radio station.
Adding that Aoun had “requested immediate action from his security and military advisers asking them to follow up the matter with the Secretary General of the Higher Defense Council.”
His remarks come after charges of “negligence” issued Friday against caretaker PM Hassan Diab and three ex-ministers in the case.
Calls for the President's accountability in the case arose after that, stemming from the fact that Aoun had knowledge about the ammonium nitrate before the explosion happened.
On allegations that the issue was discussed at a meeting between Aoun and the Higher Judicial Council at Baabda Palace, hinting at interference in the case, Chala said the claims are “baseless.”
What is that supposed to mean? For the silliest things Aoun calls the higher defense council for a meeting and asks them to clean up drains. Yet, in this instance, he did nothing and of course he is not to blame.
Alas!
Adding that Aoun had “requested immediate action from his security and military advisers asking them to follow up the matter with the Secretary General of the Higher Defense Council.”
What was the immediate action taken by his security and military advisors? Nothing...
i would investigate aoun and his clan for all the corruption, for treason in backing of illegitimate iranian militia and the port blast. Isn't he the top guy that has been dragging lebanon in endless wars for the last 20 years? Lock him up with a good supply of men diapers or send him to live with hassan in the dahia sewers whatever he wants
Meen hal zmik? As Ashtah said, he’s torpedoing Aoun himself by reminding facts. LoL habbool
Everyone gets jail sentence for negligence. Anyone who heard or read anything about the nitrate need to be thrown in jail for not raising red flag and executing 9/11 immediate emergency removal of the TNT.
If the TNT was in your house, would you have notified via regular mail and would you referred to the specific agent to deal with it OR you would have asked all Beirut people to leave the city immediately and Now.