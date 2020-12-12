Khalil Criticizes Judge Charges against Him

Amal Movement MP Ali Hassan Khalil of the Development and Liberation Parliamentary bloc criticized as “inconsistent” the indictments charged against him and other Lebanese figures over the deadly port blast.

Khalil said the indictments that also charged caretaker PM Hassan Diab and two other ex-ministers, are “inconsistent with constitutional and legal rule.”

Khalil said his bloc has committed to “serious work” in order to uncover the truth about the August 4 Beirut port "crime," and inflict the “harshest” penalties against its perpetrators.

"The indictment does not cohere with any constitutional or legal rule," he stressed.

Judge Fadi Sawan, the lead investigator in the August 4 blast, charged Diab and three former ministers allies of Hizbullah.

Besides Khalil, Ghazi Zeiter and Youssef Fenianos, both former ministers of public works were charged.