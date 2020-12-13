Fahmi Revises Curfew and Virus Precautionary Measures

Caretaker Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi on Sunday issued a new memo relaxing the country's curfew and anti-coronavirus measures.

Fahmi's memo coincides with the holiday season, in which Lebanon usually witnesses a boost in touristic and shopping activities.

According to the memo, the nighttime curfew now begins at 11:30 pm instead of 11:00 pm and businesses will be allowed to open until 10:30 pm instead of 10:00 pm.

Nightclubs, pubs and bars will meanwhile be allowed to reopen at 50 percent of their customer capacity. They will however be obliged to close at 10:30 pm like the rest of the sectors while "dancing" will be prohibited, the memo says.

"A two-meter distance between tables shall be observed while only eight people will be allowed to be seated at the same table," the memo adds.

It also allows the organization of public and private parties and social and cultural events including weddings and funerals.

"The capacity is 25% for indoor events and 50% for outdoor events while the number of attendees should not exceed 100 people in all cases," the memo says.

The decision to reopen the economy came despite a sharp spike in coronavirus cases for the small country in recent months.