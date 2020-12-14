Fahmi Stands in Solidarity with Diab

Caretaker Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi described the recent indictment against caretaker PM Hassan Diab over the Beirut port blast as “unfair,” al-Joumhouria daily reported Monday.

“The indictment against President Hassan Diab in the port explosion crime is unfair and slanderous. It is not permissible to throw the consequences of a 7-year-old interlocking file on a prime minister who has only been in the government for a few months,” said Fahmi.

The Minister said “there is a trust issue in the judiciary,” describing the decision of Judge Fadi Sawwan, the lead investigator into the port blast, as “discriminatory.”

Fahmi, who was widely criticized and summoned by the judge for accusing Lebanon’s judiciary of being 95% corrupt, said he received “great public sympathy after the campaign I was subjected to, and the allegation against me.”

He was asked whether he would implement a judicial court order to arrest Diab and the ex-ministers shall they refuse to appear before the judge.

“I am sorry, but i will not execute that order. I will not ask the security forces to implement a judicial decision of that kind. Let them prosecute me instead,” said Fahmi.