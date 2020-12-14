Oueidat Recuses Himself in Port Explosion Probe
State Prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat on Monday recused himself from any future role in the investigations into the Beirut port blast.
In a statement, Oueidat said the move aims to avoid any potential conflict of interest arising from the fact that ex-minister Ghazi Zoaiter is married to his sister.
Zoaiter, a former public works minister and current MP, has been charged in the case by Judicial Investigator Judge Fadi Sawan.
The National News Agency said Attorney General Judge Ghassan al-Khoury will now replace Oueidat in the case.
Zoaiter along with caretaker PM Hassan Diab and former ministers Ali Hassan Khalil and Youssef Fenianos have been charged with negligence.
Diab, Zoaiter and Khalil have announced that they will not appear before Sawan for interrogation.
Not defending Diab, but it does seem odd the Minister of Defense, the Army Commander, The Head of General Security and others are not even mentioned in the indictment. Judge Sawan jumped from a Syrian Welder straight to the Prime Minister and excluded all the political and Security hierarchy and no mention of the president either.
Bassil fingerprints all over this one.....