Oueidat Recuses Himself in Port Explosion Probe

State Prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat on Monday recused himself from any future role in the investigations into the Beirut port blast.

In a statement, Oueidat said the move aims to avoid any potential conflict of interest arising from the fact that ex-minister Ghazi Zoaiter is married to his sister.

Zoaiter, a former public works minister and current MP, has been charged in the case by Judicial Investigator Judge Fadi Sawan.

The National News Agency said Attorney General Judge Ghassan al-Khoury will now replace Oueidat in the case.

Zoaiter along with caretaker PM Hassan Diab and former ministers Ali Hassan Khalil and Youssef Fenianos have been charged with negligence.

Diab, Zoaiter and Khalil have announced that they will not appear before Sawan for interrogation.