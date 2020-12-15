Report: Berri Says Lebanon Entered the Dark 'Tunnel'

Speaker Nabih Berri reflected pessimism on Tuesday in light of a government formation impasse and a crippling economic and financial crisis only growing intense every day.

“The situation is not comforting at all (in Lebanon), we have entered a tunnel and I do not know how we are going to get out of it,” said Berri.

He said that President Michel Aoun and PM-designate Saad Hariri “have the answers,” to the impasse.

“The government situation is completely blocked, we are in a dire situation. Why this blockage? Indeed, the answer is with the President and the PM-designate,” he added.

"God willing, French President Emmanuel Macron will be able to do something on his next visit, and we only have to wait,” noted Berri.

Macron is expected to visit Lebanon on December 21-23. It would be his third visit to Lebanon after two trips he made in August after the port explosion.

Macron urged Lebanese leaders to form a reform-oriented government of specialists to unlock funds and international assistance for the crisis-hit country.

“The situation we have reached requires a speedy government formation,” emphasized the Speaker.

Lebanon is grappling with an unprecedented economic crisis as a result of years of mismanagement and corruption.