Report: Berri Says Lebanon Entered the Dark 'Tunnel'
Speaker Nabih Berri reflected pessimism on Tuesday in light of a government formation impasse and a crippling economic and financial crisis only growing intense every day.
“The situation is not comforting at all (in Lebanon), we have entered a tunnel and I do not know how we are going to get out of it,” said Berri.
He said that President Michel Aoun and PM-designate Saad Hariri “have the answers,” to the impasse.
“The government situation is completely blocked, we are in a dire situation. Why this blockage? Indeed, the answer is with the President and the PM-designate,” he added.
"God willing, French President Emmanuel Macron will be able to do something on his next visit, and we only have to wait,” noted Berri.
Macron is expected to visit Lebanon on December 21-23. It would be his third visit to Lebanon after two trips he made in August after the port explosion.
Macron urged Lebanese leaders to form a reform-oriented government of specialists to unlock funds and international assistance for the crisis-hit country.
“The situation we have reached requires a speedy government formation,” emphasized the Speaker.
Lebanon is grappling with an unprecedented economic crisis as a result of years of mismanagement and corruption.
We need elections and new blood my Berri. The president and all parliament members need to resign. As you and Aoun have no honour nor patriotism the only answer is revolution french style. I wish Macron can bring this to Lebanon and be done with you both
You and your crew got us into the tunnel. The only way out is for those that got us into the tunnel to perish in the tunnel.
HE and Ebola ar the ones who blocked Macron last time! What the hell is he saying now!! MOFO!
Hasn't Berri learned yet that all the tunnels built in Lebanon only have an entrance, Israel having blocked all the exits across the border.
In any democracy in the world, when a leader admits he doesn't know the way forward, then he simply steps aside, resigns and let people who "know" take over.