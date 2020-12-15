Sawwan Sets Wednesday Date for Khalil, Zoaiter Interrogation

The lead judicial investigator into the port blast, Judge Fadi Sawwan, has scheduled Wednesday sessions for the interrogation of ex-minister Ali Hassan Khalil and Ghazi Zoaiter, the National News Agency said.

Khalil and Zoaiter “have been officially notified via Parliament’s General Secretariat and memos have also been sent to their houses,” NNA added.

Sawwan has also summoned the former army chief of staff, retired Maj. Gen. Walid Salman, for interrogation as a witness, the agency said.

Khalil and Zoaiter as well as caretaker PM Hassan Diab had refused to appear before Sawwan on Monday.

Sawwan has also summoned former public works minister Youssef Fenianos.

The charges against the politicians, especially against Diab, has sparked a political and legal uproar in the country.