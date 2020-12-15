FPM Bloc Warns of 'Plots' to Halt Port Probe, Hits Out at Hariri

The Free Patriotic Movement-led Strong Lebanon bloc on Tuesday warned of the presence of “intentions, and perhaps plots, to impede the judicial investigation” into the Beirut port explosion.

This might later “apply to the rest of the files that are before the judiciary, especially those related to the crimes of corruption and the waste of public funds,” said the bloc in a statement issued after its weekly e-meeting.

Moreover, the bloc stressed “the need that the investigation answer the following questions: who brought the explosive material to Lebanon and how and why did that happen in addition to the real reasons behind the bombing incident.”

“Limiting the issue to pinpointing the administrative responsibilities related to negligence and shortcomings without pinpointing the criminal responsibility resembles a second attack on the victims and on all Lebanese,” Strong Lebanon went on to say.

Turning to the issue of the bickering over the formation of the new government, the bloc called on PM-designate Saad Hariri to “stop taking part in or creating problems, escalating stances and fabricating threats surrounding the premiership post.”

“The bloc is keen on the premiership post like it is keen on all constitutional posts and it fears that the objective might be to erect sectarian walls aimed at halting the fight against corruption and inventing reasons to delay the formation of the government,” the bloc added.

It accordingly called for “speeding up the adoption of the necessary norms and rules for the formation of the government instead of fabricating methods that are against the National Pact and the constitution.”