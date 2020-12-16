Fenianos: According to My Own Timing I Will Appear Before Judge

Former minister Youssef Fenianos said he is going to appear before the investigating judge over the Beirut port blast probe but according to his own scheduling, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Wednesday.

"I decided to appear before the judge but at my own timing. My conscience is clear and will therefore meet the judge to tell him he violated article 40, 70 and 71 of the constitution," said Fenianos.

On Tuesday, Fenianos went to the Judicial Palace to attend a questioning by Judge Fadi Sawwan, the lead investigator into the port blast, but that the session was postponed to a later date which he was not duly notified of.

Sawwan probing last summer’s port explosion in Beirut filed charges last week against caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab, former Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil, as well as Ghazi Zoaiter and Fenianos, both former ministers of public works.

Khalil and Zoaiter as well as caretaker PM Hassan Diab had refused to appear before Sawwan on Monday.