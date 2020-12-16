Fenianos: According to My Own Timing I Will Appear Before Judge
Former minister Youssef Fenianos said he is going to appear before the investigating judge over the Beirut port blast probe but according to his own scheduling, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Wednesday.
"I decided to appear before the judge but at my own timing. My conscience is clear and will therefore meet the judge to tell him he violated article 40, 70 and 71 of the constitution," said Fenianos.
On Tuesday, Fenianos went to the Judicial Palace to attend a questioning by Judge Fadi Sawwan, the lead investigator into the port blast, but that the session was postponed to a later date which he was not duly notified of.
Sawwan probing last summer’s port explosion in Beirut filed charges last week against caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab, former Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil, as well as Ghazi Zoaiter and Fenianos, both former ministers of public works.
Khalil and Zoaiter as well as caretaker PM Hassan Diab had refused to appear before Sawwan on Monday.
Seriously, where would anyone in the world indicted choose when to appear before a judge except in Lebanon under the Strong president?
J’ai trouvé les 3 articles de la constitution que ce criminel et incapable invoque :
Article 40
Aucun membre de la Chambre ne peut, pendant la durée de la session, être poursuivi ni arrêté pour infraction à la loi pénale qu’avec l’autorisation de la Chambre sauf le cas de flagrant délit.
Article 70
La Chambre des députés a le droit de mettre les ministres en accusation pour haute trahison ou pour manquement grave aux devoirs de leur charge. La mise en accusation ne peut être décidée qu'à la majorité des deux tiers des membres de l'Assemblée entière. Une loi spéciale déterminera la responsabilité civile des ministres.
Article 71
Le ministre mis en accusation est jugé par la Haute Cour.
Didn’t you get the ruse? Aoun is charging them now through Sawan because they’re untouchable. That’s why he doesn’t want a new government with Hariri and will keep delaying its formation. Once they’re no longer ministers, it’s easy to lift their immunity if they’re only MPs if Berri doesn’t prevent it. Because they wouldn’t need to be judged in the High Court.
Basically, nothing will happen.... they’ll negotiate their way out.