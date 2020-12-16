U.S. Ambassador Cancels Visit to Sidon Municipality over Protests
The US ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea cancelled a visit to the municipality of Sidon on Wednesday after some protesters chanted slogans rejecting her visit, the National News Agency reported.
A group of protesters staged a sit-in in the main city’s Nejmeh square, opposite the municipality building and chanted slogans against the US policies.
NNA said the protesters were groups from the Nasserite Popular Organization, the Democratic Party, the Communist Party, the Arab National Youth, in addition to leftist groups, and a number of the Sidon movement groups.
The Ambassador later headed to Majdalyoun where she met MP Bahiaa Hariri. She also visited the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture in Sidon and the South.
