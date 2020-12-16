Aoun Slams 'Rumors' about Interference in Judiciary

President Michel Aoun on Wednesday warned of “the danger of the rumors that are being circulated through media outlets.”

Noting that some of the rumors are aimed at “stirring problems between leaders and politicians,” Aoun said the media reports about his meeting with the Higher Judicial Council are the “best example.”

“It is important to verify information before distributing accusations, and this is part of shouldering national responsibility, especially that these rumors have caused great damage, particularly as to building confidence between the Lebanese and the judiciary,” the president added.

He also reiterated his “ultimate support” for the judiciary, stressing that he will always stand by it “in the face of pressures.”