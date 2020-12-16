Aoun Slams 'Rumors' about Interference in Judiciary
President Michel Aoun on Wednesday warned of “the danger of the rumors that are being circulated through media outlets.”
Noting that some of the rumors are aimed at “stirring problems between leaders and politicians,” Aoun said the media reports about his meeting with the Higher Judicial Council are the “best example.”
“It is important to verify information before distributing accusations, and this is part of shouldering national responsibility, especially that these rumors have caused great damage, particularly as to building confidence between the Lebanese and the judiciary,” the president added.
He also reiterated his “ultimate support” for the judiciary, stressing that he will always stand by it “in the face of pressures.”
Four separate sources confirmed to NTV this guy fall asleep during official meetings and doesn’t remember much. 80 years old grandpas shouldn’t be head of governments.
Why is he then holding the appointments decree issued by the higher judicial council in his drawer? Ghada Aoun is the reason.....
“بتبقى انت الحلم، والحلم ما بيشيخ"
الله يحميك
بي الكل
A fearless man - A real leader - A true statesman.
مجدداً يُخرق الحق بحرية الرأي والتعبير في لبنان وتُهشّم حقوق الصحافيين من خلال استجوابهم أمام النيابات العامة لا في محكمة المطبوعات على خلفية مقالات وآراء تمس برئيس الجمهورية ميشال عون.
اذ تم قبل ظهر اليوم الأربعاء الإستماع الى إفادة الصحافي حسين أيوب أمام النيابة العامة التمييزية، وذلك على خلفية مقال لأيوب جرى نشره عبر موقع “180post” الإلكتروني بتاريخ 11 كانون الأول الجاري تحت عنوان “ضباط أربعة جدد…ولعب أولاد”، وقد تضمن المقال كلاماً منسوباً الى عون.
https://janoubia.com/2020/12/16/صحافي-يمثل-أمام-النيابة-العامة-والسبب/