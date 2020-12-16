Sawwan Reschedules ex-Ministers Questioning, Charges Port Officials

Judicial investigator into the port blast Judge Fadi Sawwan on Wednesday rescheduled the interrogation of ex-ministers Ali Hassan Khalil and Ghazi Zoaiter to January 4, the National News Agency said.

Sawwan’s move comes after Khalil and Zoaiter failed to show up at a session scheduled for today, Wednesday and after he did not receive official responses as to whether they have received notification memos from parliament, NNA added.

Also on Wednesday, Sawwan heard the testimony of former army chief of staff Maj. Gen. Walid Salman, who appeared before him as a witness. He also filed charges against the president and two directors of the port’s administration and investment authority, accusing them of negligence and causing the death of innocents.

Sawwan will also question Beirut Port Director General Hassan Qureitem, who has been in custody since August, at a session that will be scheduled later.