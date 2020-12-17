Aoun Says 'Unified Standards' Can Resolve Govt. Formation Crisis
President Michel Aoun on Thursday reiterated his call for the adoption of “unified standards” regarding the line-up of the new government.
“The formation of the new government is facing some difficulties that can be resolved should unified standards be adopted in the formation process,” Aoun told Arab League Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki during a meeting in Baabda.
He added that such standards would enable the new government to “confront the major challenges awaiting it due to the situations in the country.”
That will also “ensure cooperation between the executive and legislative authorities,” Aoun went on to say.
He also noted that the coming government will “carry out the necessary reforms in parallel with a forensic audit of the accounts of the central bank and all public institutions and administrations, in an essential step aimed at combating corruption and preventing a repetition of the mistakes of the past years.”
I have also told general Aoun that I have unified my standards and anyone joining me must adhere to these standards.
Aoun is just playing the clock, wasting time to get away with his numerous crimes.... till he checks in with Skeletor.
If he is setting the unified standards then the country is in big big trouble. It means every elected official should have his daughters, sons, and son in law work as advisors and consultants.
He is being advised by some people (his own) who don't want a government and are looking for obstacles at every turn. Since OCTOBER of last year, he has been doing nothing but talking about mythical standards, without actually explaining them. Guess what, NO ONE wants FPM to have the energy, justice and defense ministries right now---should be clear. Corruption has increased under his 'leadership' and he should actual do something about it instead of talking.
If he cannot differentiate between his party and his country, he should step down. History will not be kind to him, but may spare him a little if he does the RIGHT thing.
God bless Shia appointed Christian president Michel Aoun for demanding unified standards in order to resolve government crisis.
These unified standards include but not limited to making our Shia resistance the sole armed forces in the country, fighting foreign schemes, and liberating the Arab world from American and Israeli schemes.
Shea Shia Shea !!!