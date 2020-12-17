Aoun Says 'Unified Standards' Can Resolve Govt. Formation Crisis

President Michel Aoun on Thursday reiterated his call for the adoption of “unified standards” regarding the line-up of the new government.

“The formation of the new government is facing some difficulties that can be resolved should unified standards be adopted in the formation process,” Aoun told Arab League Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki during a meeting in Baabda.

He added that such standards would enable the new government to “confront the major challenges awaiting it due to the situations in the country.”

That will also “ensure cooperation between the executive and legislative authorities,” Aoun went on to say.

He also noted that the coming government will “carry out the necessary reforms in parallel with a forensic audit of the accounts of the central bank and all public institutions and administrations, in an essential step aimed at combating corruption and preventing a repetition of the mistakes of the past years.”