Sweden Increases, Extends Regional Development Cooperation on Syria Crisis 

The Government of Sweden on Thursday decided to amend and extend the regional development cooperation strategy for the Syria Crisis for 2021-2023.

“This decision entails an average increase by over USD 13 million per year to tackle the deteriorating situation for civilians inside Syria as well as for Syrian refugees and host communities in neighboring countries, including Lebanon,” Sweden’s ambassador in Lebanon and Chargé d’Affaires to Syria, Ann Dismorr, said in a statement.

“It’s obvious that the situation for civilians in Syria and Syrian refugees in Lebanon and Jordan continues to deteriorate. Only during the last year over a million civilians have been forced to flee in Idlib and north east Syria, whilst neighboring countries such as Lebanon are enduring a deep economic crisis,” the statement added.

“Today’s decision means that we strongly increase our efforts to support the population in Syria, Syrian refugees and communities in the region that have received them,” said Peter Eriksson, Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation.

Today’s decision by the Swedish government means that the total amount allocated through the Syria crisis strategy for the period 2015-2023 amounts to approximately USD 380 million. The average increase per year during the extended period approved by the Swedish Government today will be around 30%.

Ambassador Dismorr said: “This extension of our support by three years and the annual increase is very much welcome, not least because of the deteriorating situation for Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the rapidly increasing poverty amongst Lebanese host communities.”

The Swedish regional strategy for the Syria crisis aims to “contribute to strengthen the resilience of the Syrian population and vulnerable groups in neighboring countries that have been affected by the crisis,” the Swedish statement said.

“The strategy will continue to contribute to efforts to strengthen democracy, gender equality and human rights in Syria and amongst Syrian refugees in neighboring countries. With the government decision taken today, accountability and reconciliation are added as priority areas for the period 2021-2023,” it added.

Noting that the conflict in Syria remains one of the most horrific conflicts of our time, the Swedish statement said a precondition for a sustainable peace in the future is that “those who bear the responsibility for crimes are held accountable and that their victims are given the opportunity of justice.”

“Our development cooperation will contribute to make this possible and pave the way for future reconciliation,” said Minister Eriksson.

A large part of the strategy will be implemented by U.N. agencies, non-government organizations and civil society in Syria and the region.

“In addition to the development cooperation channeled through this strategy, Sweden is also one of the largest donors of humanitarian aid to the Syria crisis in the region. Since 2011 Sweden has contributed with around USD 400 million in humanitarian aid, of which USD 62 million during 2020,” the statement added.