Franjieh Distances Hizbullah from Ammonium Nitrate, Blames Aoun

Marada Movement chief Suleiman Franjieh on Thursday distanced his ally Hizbullah from the ammonium nitrate shipment that exploded at Beirut port and instead pointed the finger at President Michel Aoun and the security agencies.

“Contrary to media reports, Hizbullah had no role in the issue of the port and the ammonium nitrate,” Franjieh said an interview with Lebanon’s MTV.

Former public works minister Youssef “Fenianos did not inform me of the presence of the ammonium nitrate at the port and we hold the president of the republic responsible because he is a military man who knows ammonium nitrate’s danger,” Franjieh added.

Fenianos, caretaker PM Hassan Diab and ex-ministers Ali Hassan Khalil and Ghazi Zoaiter have recently been charged with negligence in the probe into the port disaster.

“Why didn’t he (Aoun) tell the public works minister to remove this material from the port?” Franjieh added.

He also said that security agencies are the main culprit in the case.

“Minister Youssef Fenianos’ conscience is clear… There is an angry public opinion and we support it and we want the truth in the port blast case,” Franjieh added.

“To fulfill justice, we must search for those who brought the ammonium nitrate ship and those who oversaw it and stored the ammonium nitrate in the hangar. We should also know how the fireworks were placed with the nitrates,” Franjieh went on to say.

He added: “If they want to hold accountable political officials over the port blast file, let them summon all premiers and ministers of justice, public works and finance.”