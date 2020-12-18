Report: Rahi to Meet Aoun, Seeks 'Mutual Concessions' to Ease Govt Impasse

Maronite Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi will visit Baabda Palace Friday before noon in an effort to bridge the gap between President Michel Aoun and PM-designate Saad Hariri on the delayed cabinet formation, Nidaa al-Watan reported.

According to information obtained by the daily, the Patriarch is trying to make practical steps to ease the formation hurdles, mainly that a postponed visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Lebanon might worsen the situation.

The Patriarch had met Hariri on Wednesday who affirmed keenness on forming a cabinet of nonpartisan experts capable of rescuing the country from its economic crisis.

Rahi is expected to discuss with Aoun the need that both parties make mutual concessions to facilitate the formation of a much-needed reform government, said Nidaa al-Watan.

Meanwhile, al-Joumhouria daily said that Rahi had telephoned Aoun asking for an “urgent meeting” with him after his talks with Hariri.

Rahi had reportedly promised Hariri to make all contacts and efforts needed with concerned political parties to eliminate the obstacles and ease the cabinet formation.