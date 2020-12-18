Rahi Says No Signs Aoun Adheres to Veto Power in Cabinet
Maronite Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi on Friday said that it’s crucial for an agreement on the cabinet formation to be reached between the President Michel Aoun and PM-designate Saad Hariri, noting that he “sensed no intention” on the President’s part to get veto powers in the new cabinet.
“According to the constitution, the basic principle is that the PM-designate sets a government format and comes to the president for consultation. During my conversation with the president, I did not sense his adherence to an obstructing third,” said Rahi from Baabda Palace where he met with Aoun.
“The Lebanese people are tired and can not tolerate anymore waiting. This is one of the reasons compelling us to form a government capable of shouldering responsibility,” he added.
“Whatever the circumstances are, a solution must be found and an understanding between the President and PM-designate must be reached. A government must be formed to begin reforms, on top of which is the reconstruction of Beirut,”said Rahi.
On the kind of government that should be formed, the Patriarch said all parties must respect the fact that public demand wants a rescue government of non-politicians.
Not that I believe that hariri and his roster are the men/women of the situation because they are crooks, but if what Rahi says is the truth, all Hariri needs to do is a detour to Bkerke, pick up Rahi and drive with him to Baadba, have Aoun sign the paperwork on the spot then start working on fixing this country.
Somehow, I don’t believe Rahi nor Aoun would agree to this.
It's hard to "sense" the intentions of a person when you are sitting there and the other person on sound asleep. Did al-Rahi try to sniff around SSalim Jreissati and Gebran BaSSil maybe get a sense of what their intentions are?
After dealing/working with Lebanese for years, and for approx. last six months reading Naharnet, I came to the conclusion that Lebanese are experts in explaining why they cannot do what is expected of them. I believe it is a mentality problem "the attitude of the victim". Lebanon needs a mindset change , in a language of a 4 years old ,mindset change from : " it is difficult, that's why I can't do it"; to " I am going to do it, although it is difficult".