Rahi Says No Signs Aoun Adheres to Veto Power in Cabinet

Maronite Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi on Friday said that it’s crucial for an agreement on the cabinet formation to be reached between the President Michel Aoun and PM-designate Saad Hariri, noting that he “sensed no intention” on the President’s part to get veto powers in the new cabinet.

“According to the constitution, the basic principle is that the PM-designate sets a government format and comes to the president for consultation. During my conversation with the president, I did not sense his adherence to an obstructing third,” said Rahi from Baabda Palace where he met with Aoun.

“The Lebanese people are tired and can not tolerate anymore waiting. This is one of the reasons compelling us to form a government capable of shouldering responsibility,” he added.

“Whatever the circumstances are, a solution must be found and an understanding between the President and PM-designate must be reached. A government must be formed to begin reforms, on top of which is the reconstruction of Beirut,”said Rahi.

On the kind of government that should be formed, the Patriarch said all parties must respect the fact that public demand wants a rescue government of non-politicians.