Bassil Meets al-Rahi, Insists on 'Unified Standards' in New Govt.

Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil met Friday in Bkirki with Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi, hours after the patriarch held talks with President Michel Aoun in Baabda.

“When there becomes an intention to adopt unified standards, the government will be formed fast,” Bassil said after the meeting.

“We discussed the issue of the government based on a desire to have a government and we agreed on all issues and on the need to form it quickly,” Bassil added.

“We agreed that the government should be able to achieve reform and on unified standards in its formation, and to date we have not voiced any condition or demand other than equal treatment and formation on the basis of the constitution and national accord,” the FPM chief went on to say.

Turning to the issue of the controversy over the port blast probe, Bassil stressed the need for “transparency.”

“The Lebanese have the right to know why this material (ammonium nitrate) came to Lebanon, who used it, who stole it, who was negligent by allowing it to stay and how it exploded,” he said.