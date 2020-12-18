Bassil Meets al-Rahi, Insists on 'Unified Standards' in New Govt.
Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil met Friday in Bkirki with Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi, hours after the patriarch held talks with President Michel Aoun in Baabda.
“When there becomes an intention to adopt unified standards, the government will be formed fast,” Bassil said after the meeting.
“We discussed the issue of the government based on a desire to have a government and we agreed on all issues and on the need to form it quickly,” Bassil added.
“We agreed that the government should be able to achieve reform and on unified standards in its formation, and to date we have not voiced any condition or demand other than equal treatment and formation on the basis of the constitution and national accord,” the FPM chief went on to say.
Turning to the issue of the controversy over the port blast probe, Bassil stressed the need for “transparency.”
“The Lebanese have the right to know why this material (ammonium nitrate) came to Lebanon, who used it, who stole it, who was negligent by allowing it to stay and how it exploded,” he said.
Rahi is a wish-wash. Too bad he does not have the vision and resolve of Batrak Sfeir. Rahi let Aoun and Bassil take the Christian Community and Lebanon to Hell. Any idiot could have seen where Aoun-Hizb Faustian deal was leading (Gebran Son said it clearly in 2006). He should review the appropriateness of each person (Christian and Muslim) on Saad's list for the mission, questions if any name is not up to the task and give his blessing for the rest. Otherwise he will let Aoun and Bassil be the marionettes in the hands of Hizb to destroy the Christian community and History will remember him for that. Bye Monasafe, Bye democracy, Hello Basij rule!
Crook and crook.
Perhaps the 2021 model Maybach the patriarch was promised is on its way after all.
Ditto. Sfeir opened Bkerki for condolences when Martyr Mufti Hassan Khaled was assassinated by assad sr and ha. Rahi defended assad jr when we was dumping barrel bombs on the sunni of souria.
Rahi believes in equality between the thirty percent Christians and seventy percent Muslims. I hope that includes monetary equality: share and share alike.